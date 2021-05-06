Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCBI)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCBI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orange County Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orange County Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Orange County Bancorp alerts:

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orange County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:OCBI opened at $32.25 on Thursday. Orange County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.86.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments. It accepts checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, custodial accounts, certificates of deposit, and remote deposits. The company also offers personal and business, and home equity loans; power lines of credit; and fixed rate, jumbo, and residential mortgages, as well as letters of credit.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.