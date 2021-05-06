Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ON Semiconductor in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ON. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of ON opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $44.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,290 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,803,000. Robecosam AG grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,530,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,480,000 after purchasing an additional 931,020 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,791,000 after buying an additional 290,287 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,577,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,536,000 after buying an additional 1,333,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $380,869.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,308 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.