Piper Sandler Weighs in on MVB Financial Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MVBF)

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for MVB Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MVB Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MVBF opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. MVB Financial has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $41.92. The stock has a market cap of $469.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average of $26.89.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 17.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after buying an additional 54,796 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $816,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

