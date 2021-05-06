Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.33. 133,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,930,973. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.22. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $12.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

