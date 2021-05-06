Planned Solutions Inc. Has $433,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $42.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,903. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $42.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.46.

