Planned Solutions Inc. Sells 127 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Planned Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 52,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 18,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.86. The company had a trading volume of 265,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,637,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The company has a market capitalization of $209.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.72.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.44.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

