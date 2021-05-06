Planned Solutions Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Planned Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.8% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.67. The company had a trading volume of 60,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,871. The company has a market capitalization of $184.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.47.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

