PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

Shares of PLDT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.06. The stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,337. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39. PLDT has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $35.49.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $989.76 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that PLDT will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5882 per share. This is a positive change from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PLDT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in PLDT by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PLDT by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,723 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in PLDT by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in PLDT by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 637,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after purchasing an additional 45,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Inc operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions.

