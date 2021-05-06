Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Plymouth Industrial REIT has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.28-0.30 EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 1.43-1.48 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.64). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%. On average, analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $513.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.19. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

