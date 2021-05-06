PolkaFoundry Tops One Day Volume of $1.59 Million (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. In the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. PolkaFoundry has a market cap of $19.26 million and $1.59 million worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00003154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00084021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00065135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $455.52 or 0.00809689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00103080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,110.90 or 0.09084658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Profile

PKF is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,857,084 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry.

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaFoundry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaFoundry using one of the exchanges listed above.

