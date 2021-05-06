Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Pool has increased its dividend payment by 61.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Shares of Pool stock traded down $5.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $436.19. 1,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,305. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pool has a 52-week low of $212.63 and a 52-week high of $442.90.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pool will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,865,533.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.57.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

