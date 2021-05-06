Pool Co. (POOL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Pool has raised its dividend by 61.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of POOL stock traded down $7.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $433.61. 1,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,305. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $373.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.54. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 0.72. Pool has a 12-month low of $212.63 and a 12-month high of $442.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at $30,120,444.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.57.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.