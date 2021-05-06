PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $58.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.26% from the company’s current price.

PCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

PCH stock opened at $60.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.75.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $165,499.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $4,791,636.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,691 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,990 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,351,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,763,000 after buying an additional 361,809 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,724,000 after buying an additional 205,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,605,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,871,000 after buying an additional 38,618 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,580,000 after buying an additional 16,912 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

