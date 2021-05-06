Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$41.00 at CIBC

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on POW. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating and issued a C$38.00 price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$38.00 price target on Power Co. of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.86.

TSE POW opened at C$36.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 17.90. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$18.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.70.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$17.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.7500003 EPS for the current year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

