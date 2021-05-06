Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.05 million-$182.42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.67 million.

NASDAQ POWI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.92. 2,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,198. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

POWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.33.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,239 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $212,122.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $71,836.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,968 shares in the company, valued at $10,943,823.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,178,642 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

