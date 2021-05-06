PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays started coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered PPD to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

NASDAQ PPD opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. PPD has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 307.73.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. Equities analysts forecast that PPD will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of PPD stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,661.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of PPD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $28,139,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,492 shares of company stock worth $10,997,846.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PPD during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in PPD during the first quarter valued at $56,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in PPD during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPD by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in PPD during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

