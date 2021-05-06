PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 71,115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,418,391 shares.The stock last traded at $46.15 and had previously closed at $46.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of PPD to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PPD in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,139,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,846 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PPD by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 21,369 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in PPD in the 1st quarter valued at $757,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in PPD by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in PPD by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in PPD by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

