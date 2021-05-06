PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Major Shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp Sells 1,224,602 Shares of Stock

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,224,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $16,458,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ccmp Capital, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 8,164,010 shares of PQ Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $109,724,294.40.

Shares of NYSE PQG opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 0.90. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $281.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.78 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PQG. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PQ Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,649,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,305,000 after acquiring an additional 539,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,996,000 after acquiring an additional 78,337 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,210,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,518,000 after acquiring an additional 632,261 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,712,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,426,000 after acquiring an additional 48,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the fourth quarter valued at $8,079,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

