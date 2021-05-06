Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PRAX. Wedbush upped their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Shares of PRAX opened at $26.33 on Monday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $60.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.75.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49). Analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

