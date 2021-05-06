Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.580- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $957 million-$962 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $949.31 million.Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.58 or more EPS.

PBH traded up $2.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 322,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,138. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.67.

In other news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

