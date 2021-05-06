PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Gaines Wehrle Sells 3,000 Shares

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Gaines Wehrle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PNRG opened at $39.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $110.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNRG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,851 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. 7.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of PrimeEnergy Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

