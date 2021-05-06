Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $610.81 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will report $610.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $615.13 million and the lowest is $606.48 million. Primerica posted sales of $541.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRI. Citigroup increased their price target on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.57.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 46.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Primerica by 473.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

PRI traded down $3.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.05. 176,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,134. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

