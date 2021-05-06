Primis Financial Corp. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FRST)

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Primis Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Primis Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

FRST opened at $14.56 on Thursday. Primis Financial has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $16.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $2,109,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,226,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $6,149,000.

In related news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $68,355.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,532.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

Primis Financial Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, Primis Financial Corp., had $3.09 billion in total assets, $2.44 billion in total loans and $2.43 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.