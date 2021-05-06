Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.47% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Primis Financial Corp. provides financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through full-service branches principally in Virginia and Maryland as well as through certain internet and mobile applications. Primis Financial Corp., formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc., is based in MCLEAN, Va. “

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Shares of FRST traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 62,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,413. Primis Financial has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $16.32.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10.

In other news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,532.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000.

Primis Financial Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, Primis Financial Corp., had $3.09 billion in total assets, $2.44 billion in total loans and $2.43 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primis Financial (FRST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.