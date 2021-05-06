Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

PRMW stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,168. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.49 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jay Wells sold 38,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $662,709.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,569.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $456,840.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,352,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,868,373.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,713 shares of company stock worth $5,618,726 in the last ninety days. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

