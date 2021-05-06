Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 170.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,290 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 37,967 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBS. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $16.31.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. On average, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

