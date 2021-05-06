Private Advisor Group LLC Has $818,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,339 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FENY. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 799,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,358,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 45,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter.

FENY opened at $14.17 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40.

