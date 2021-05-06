Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $899,000 in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares during the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at $1,001,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 391.8% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $55.97 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LEG. Raymond James boosted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

