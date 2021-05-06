Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 3,589 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 228.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 369.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Freshpet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,563.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $367,887.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,331 shares in the company, valued at $27,878,196.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,457 shares of company stock worth $1,437,353. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $174.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,581.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.24 and its 200 day moving average is $147.12. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.07 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist raised their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.56.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

