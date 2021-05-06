Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,980 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCEF. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 328.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 36,465 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 24,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,647,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,956,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 267,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 50,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 12,516 shares during the period.

Shares of PCEF opened at $23.92 on Thursday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

