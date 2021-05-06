Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,556 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,607,000 after acquiring an additional 120,130 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,021,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,478,000 after acquiring an additional 232,816 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 569,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,318,000 after acquiring an additional 31,953 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 437,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,817,000 after acquiring an additional 39,556 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 424,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,460,000 after acquiring an additional 18,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.78.

JKHY stock opened at $157.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.46 and a 200 day moving average of $155.92. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

