Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Shares Down 2.5%

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF)’s share price fell 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.88 and last traded at $35.88. 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.81.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PMCUF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pro Medicus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pro Medicus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average of $29.51.

Pro Medicus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMCUF)

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

