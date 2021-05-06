ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 27.87%.

Shares of PRA stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.14. The company had a trading volume of 180,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,950. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.26. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $29.15.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.69%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.