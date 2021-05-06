Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $274,000 Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,173,000 after acquiring an additional 113,932 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General stock opened at $215.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.42. The company has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

