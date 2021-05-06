Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HNGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,917,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,117,000 after buying an additional 181,282 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,862,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,929,000 after buying an additional 266,348 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,101,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,212,000 after buying an additional 178,187 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 538,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after buying an additional 39,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanger stock opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $985.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.12. Hanger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $277.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.92 million. Hanger had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 237.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanger, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hanger news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $348,300.00. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HNGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

