Project Inverse (XIV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $461,676.00

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Project Inverse has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $461,676.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00071206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.39 or 0.00279989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $653.55 or 0.01140914 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00031144 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $425.96 or 0.00743615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,347.28 or 1.00112802 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,949,995 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject.

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

