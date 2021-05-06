Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) & Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Protective Insurance and Atlas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance -0.82% -0.47% -0.10% Atlas Financial N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Protective Insurance has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Financial has a beta of 2.99, suggesting that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Protective Insurance and Atlas Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protective Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Protective Insurance and Atlas Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance $495.60 million 0.66 $7.35 million N/A N/A Atlas Financial $120.60 million 0.05 -$20.43 million N/A N/A

Protective Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.8% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Protective Insurance beats Atlas Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry. The company also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise the development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. Protective Insurance Corporation serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. It primarily operates in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Bermuda. The company was formerly known as Baldwin & Lyons, Inc. and changed its name to Protective Insurance Corporation in August 2018. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anchor Group Management, Inc., engages in generating, underwriting, and servicing of commercial automobile insurance in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos. The company distributes its insurance products through a network of independent retail agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

