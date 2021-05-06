Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.36 EPS

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS.

PRU stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $104.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,778. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.80. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $104.61. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRU. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.