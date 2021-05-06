PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,232. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,629,000 after acquiring an additional 87,412 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in PTC by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,196,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,616,000 after purchasing an additional 788,995 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PTC by 272.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,002,000 after buying an additional 1,284,537 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,782,000 after buying an additional 267,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,691,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $130.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.43. PTC has a twelve month low of $60.98 and a twelve month high of $149.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 115.84, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

