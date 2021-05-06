Public Mint Tops 24 Hour Volume of $804,914.00 (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 6th. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $12.41 million and approximately $804,914.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001232 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00072640 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000097 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 72.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

