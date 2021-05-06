Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives $17.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

PUBGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Publicis Groupe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUBGY traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.99. The stock had a trading volume of 16,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,865. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

