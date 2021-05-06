Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Pulmonx stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,885. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $69.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.99.

In related news, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $28,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,988,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,881,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $1,093,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,229,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,807,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 689,594 shares of company stock worth $30,107,701.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LUNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

