Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmonx Corporation is a medical technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. Pulmonx Corporation is based in Redwood City, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Pulmonx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pulmonx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $69.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.99.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $207,422.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,656,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 689,594 shares of company stock worth $30,107,701.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $452,000.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

