Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PRPL. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Purple Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.76. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $44,608,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 10,139.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,703 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 1,374,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,263,000 after acquiring an additional 940,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,748,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,332.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 339,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after buying an additional 329,901 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

