Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Nephros, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NEPH)

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nephros in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nephros’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

NASDAQ:NEPH opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $78.62 million, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Nephros has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 million. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a negative net margin of 43.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nephros by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nephros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,719,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nephros by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

