Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Raised by Analyst

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

NYSE:CNK opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.61.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 408,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 153,649 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 10,427.2% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,200 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth about $928,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $8,120,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $1,203,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

