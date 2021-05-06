Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.37). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

DNLI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.63.

DNLI opened at $53.44 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $93.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.81.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. The company’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 1,468 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $109,806.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,312.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $103,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,439,495 shares of company stock worth $157,861,685. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.