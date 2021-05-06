Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Green Plains Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Green Plains in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GPRE. TheStreet raised shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.87.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.