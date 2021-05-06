Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Mohawk Industries, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Mohawk Industries in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.64 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $13.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.97 EPS.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MHK. Raymond James raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $224.30 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $67.79 and a twelve month high of $227.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,128,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

