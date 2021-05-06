Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Bank7 Corp. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Bank7 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank7’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 35.06%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BSVN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank7 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of BSVN stock opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. Bank7 has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $158.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Bank7 by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Bank7 in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.